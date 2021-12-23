Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. Itron has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

