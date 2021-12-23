IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

