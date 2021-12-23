Jagtar Narula Sells 5,863 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

