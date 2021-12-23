James E. Hanson II Buys 1,125 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $943.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

