James E. Hanson II Buys 1,125 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $943.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
