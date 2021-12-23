Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 727.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

COWZ opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.