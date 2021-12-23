Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.79% of KemPharm worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $5,659,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

