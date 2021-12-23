Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,123 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.