Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

