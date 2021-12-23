Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAPR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $324,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

