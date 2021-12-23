Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $543,155.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

