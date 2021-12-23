Jarvis+ Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $975,325.39 and $118,687.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00210391 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.