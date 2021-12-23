JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

LON:JD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.60 ($2.74). 4,246,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 867.93. The company has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

