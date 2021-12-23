Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $12.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

NYSE FDS opened at $477.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $478.89.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

