John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

Datto stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 145,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,240. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datto by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

