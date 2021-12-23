John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.59% of Lindsay worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $123.68 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

