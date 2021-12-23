John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131,471 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $206,000.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

GE traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $94.43. 19,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,929. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

