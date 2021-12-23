John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 166,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,956. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

