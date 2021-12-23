John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 614 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,763. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

