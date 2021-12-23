JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $209.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Novavax stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.16. Novavax has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,764 shares of company stock valued at $38,629,321. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

