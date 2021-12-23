JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.19). Approximately 323,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 466,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.20).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.36. The company has a market capitalization of £196.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,528.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,779.66%.

