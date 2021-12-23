Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE: GRUB) recently:

12/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

12/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

12/6/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/3/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

11/29/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

11/25/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

11/24/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

11/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

10/28/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 80,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,023. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Get Just Eat Takeawaycom alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,470,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.