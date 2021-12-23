JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $633,728.79 and approximately $895.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.02 or 0.08041795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.76 or 1.00063259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00053373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007114 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.