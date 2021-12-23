Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $11.87 or 0.00023102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $51.23 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,025,086 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

