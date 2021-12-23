KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 57500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

