Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

