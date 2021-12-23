Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

PTC stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

