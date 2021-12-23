Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,063 shares of company stock worth $36,530,812. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $330.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

