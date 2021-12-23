Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,534,551 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

