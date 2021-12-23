Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in YETI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.95. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

