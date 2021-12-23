Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,305 First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.03% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

