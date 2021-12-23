Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 195 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

