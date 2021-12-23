Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 531 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 122.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 310.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

