Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $247,581.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

