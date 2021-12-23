Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 478.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,313 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

KL opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

