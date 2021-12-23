Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.26 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $42.26 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.20 or 0.08048294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,644.49 or 1.00216722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,753,484,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,883,429 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.