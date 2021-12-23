Kuni Nakamura Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

