Kuni Nakamura Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:GAB opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
