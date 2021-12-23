LABS Group Reaches Market Cap of $12.83 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $299,267.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

