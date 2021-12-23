Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $691.22 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.