Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

LABP opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.