Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Head-To-Head Review

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07% Largo Resources 15.07% 11.15% 9.61%

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A N/A -$2.04 million ($0.38) -3.48 Largo Resources $121.62 million 5.10 $6.76 million $0.46 20.83

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.08%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

