Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $38.60. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 161,830 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,619,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 131.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

