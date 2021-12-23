Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 800 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

