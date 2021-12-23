Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,629. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

