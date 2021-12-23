Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 65,433 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,433 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 4.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 6,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

