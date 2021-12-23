Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $288.63

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.63 and traded as low as $274.21. Li Ning shares last traded at $277.96, with a volume of 4,438 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on LNNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.38.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

