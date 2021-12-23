Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Trading Down 10.5%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)’s share price traded down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Lida Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

