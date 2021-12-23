Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35. Lilium has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,111,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

