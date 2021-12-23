LINKA Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,132.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007057 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

