Litecoin Plus Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $89,999.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,427.14 or 0.99262284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.84 or 0.01422174 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

