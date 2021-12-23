Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.48 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,793,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

